BRIEF-Avexis announces alignment with FDA on GMP commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101

June 14 (Reuters) - Avexis Inc:
* Avexis announces alignment with FDA on GMP commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101
* Avexis Inc - Avexis anticipates initiating U.S. SMA Type 1 and Type 2 trials in Q3 2017 with product from new process
* Says avexis will continue to utilize HEK293 cells and an adherent cell line
* Says alignment includes support for proposed commercial manufacturing process
* Says commercial-scale GMP process will not include use of hyperstacks for AAV9 vector production