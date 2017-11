Nov 2 (Reuters) - Avi Ltd

* ‍GROUP REVENUE FOR Q1 ENDED SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS IN LINE WITH THAT FOR SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT MARGIN IN Q1 IMPROVED, WITH ACCUMULATED COST PRESSURE AMELIORATED BY IMPROVED EXCHANGE RATES COMPARED TO LAST YEA​R Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: