BRIEF-Aviat Networks Q1 revenue fell 3.5 pct to $56.2 million

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Aviat Networks Inc
* Aviat Networks announces first quarter of fiscal 2018 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue fell 3.5 percent to $56.2 million
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $245 million to $255 million
* Sees Q2 2018 revenue $60 million to $63 million
* Aviat Networks Inc sees Q2 non-GAAP gross margins in range of 31.5 pct and 33.0 pct
* Aviat Networks Inc sees Q2 non-GAAP gross margins in range of 31.5 pct and 33.0 pct
* Aviat Networks Inc sees 2018 full year non-GAAP gross margins between 31.5 pct to 32.5 pct