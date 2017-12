Dec 22 (Reuters) - Avichina Industry & Technology Co Ltd :

* AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY-ENTERED CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT WITH AVIC,GUIZHOU AVIATION, AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY, NJI CASTING & SHAREHOLDING COS

* AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO - ‍CO TO CONTRIBUTE RMB50 MILLION FOR PARTICIPATION IN CAPITAL INCREASE OF ANJI CASTING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: