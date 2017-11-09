BRIEF-Avid posts Q3 net income $0.00‍​/shr

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc

* Avid Technology announces Q3 2017 results and issues Q4 2017 guidance

* Q3 revenue $105.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.6 million

* Avid Technology Inc - qtrly ‍constant currency bookings were $107.9 million​

* Avid Technology Inc - sees Q4 2017 bookings (constant currency) in range of $118 million to $132 mln‍​

* Avid Technology Inc - sees Q4 2017 revenue in range of $103 million to $113 mln‍​

* Avid Technology Inc says qtrly net income per common share - diluted $0.00‍​