FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avid posts Q3 net income $0.00‍​/shr
Sections
Featured
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Technology
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Women detail sexual misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K. - report
Entertainment
Women detail sexual misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K. - report
Britain can still change its mind, says Article 50 author
Britain can still change its mind, says Article 50 author
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 9, 2017 / 9:36 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Avid posts Q3 net income $0.00‍​/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc

* Avid Technology announces Q3 2017 results and issues Q4 2017 guidance

* Q3 revenue $105.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.6 million

* Avid Technology Inc - qtrly ‍constant currency bookings were $107.9 million​

* Avid Technology Inc - sees Q4 2017 bookings (constant currency) in range of $118 million to $132 mln‍​

* Avid Technology Inc - sees Q4 2017 revenue in range of $103 million to $113 mln‍​

* Avid Technology Inc says qtrly net income per common share - diluted $0.00‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.