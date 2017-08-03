FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avid Technology reports Q2 loss per share $0.31
August 3, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Avid Technology reports Q2 loss per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc-

* Avid Technology announces Q2 2017 results and issues q3 2017 guidance

* Q2 revenue $102.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.2 million

* Avid Technology Inc qtrly ‍bookings and constant currency qtrly bookings were $98.1 million and $104.3 million respectively​

* Avid Technology Inc - ‍reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance​

* Avid Technology Inc qtrly loss per share $0.31‍​

* Avid Technology Inc - ‍increasing recurring revenue is positively impacting avid's quarter-end revenue backlog of $488 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

