Dec 11 (Reuters) - Avinger Inc:

* AVINGER ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN BOARD LEADERSHIP

* AVINGER INC - JOHN B. SIMPSON, FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF AVINGER, WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY

* AVINGER INC - CONCURRENT WITH SIMPSON'S DEPARTURE, JAMES G. CULLEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD