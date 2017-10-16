BRIEF-Avino announces Q3 2017 production results

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd
* Avino announces Q3 2017 production results
* Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd- Q3 silver equivalent production increased by 17% to 760,756 oz
* Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd- Q3 silver production decreased by 10% to 368,456 oz
* Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly gold production increased by 47% to 2,673 oz
* Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd- Q3 copper production increased by 6% to 1,106,305 lbs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)