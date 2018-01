Jan 16 (Reuters) - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd:

* AVINO ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 PRODUCTION RESULTS FROM ITS AVINO PROPERTY

* AVINO SILVER AND GOLD MINES LTD - QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION DECREASED 43% TO 1,472 OZ

* AVINO SILVER AND GOLD MINES - ‍ Q4 SILVER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION DECREASED 10 PERCENT TO 637,012 OZ IN ITS AVINO PROPERTY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: