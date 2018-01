Jan 26 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc:

* AVIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS - ISSUED STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO REPORT BY INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES REGARDING CO‘S PROPOSED MERGER WITH VAXART INC

* AVIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - AVIRAGEN BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH VAXART