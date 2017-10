Oct 30 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* On termination of merger under specified circumstances, co required to pay Vaxart termination fee of $1.95 million ​- SEC filing

* Anticipates incurring about $0.9 million-$1.7 million in total costs associated with job cuts related to Vaxart deal

* Company expects to incur the costs during next two quarters through March 31, 2018​