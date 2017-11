Nov 1 (Reuters) - Avista Corp-

* Avista Corp - ‍revises 2017 earnings guidance​

* Avista Corp qtrly ‍shr $0.07​

* Avista Corp - ‍​ reported net income attributable to Avista shareholders of $4.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017

* Avista Corp - ‍2017 revising consolidated earnings guidance range to $1.75 to $1.90 per diluted share​

* Avista Corp qtrly ‍operating revenues $297.1 million versus $303.3 million​