Aug 14 (Reuters) - Avista Corp:

* Avista Corp - on August 10, 2017, co's cost rate adjustment filing was dismissed by washington utilities and transportation commission - SEC filing

* Avista Corp - PCRA, which had been filed by company on May 26, 2017, proposed an overall increase in billed electric rates of 2.9 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2wKkwdo) Further company coverage: