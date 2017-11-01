BRIEF-Avista sees FY 2017 earnings $1.75/shr to $1.90/shr

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Avista Corp

* Avista Corp. Reports financial results for third quarter and year-to-date 2017 and revises 2017 earnings guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.75 to $1.90

* Avista Corp - ‍revising 2017 consolidated earnings guidance range to $1.75 to $1.90 per diluted share

* Avista - ‍revising 2017 earnings guidance range due to estimated $0.20 to $0.25 of acquisition costs for 2017​

* Avista Corp - ‍continue to work toward completing deal with Hydro One in second half of 2018​

* Avista Corp qtrly total operating revenue $280.8 million versus $287.2 mln‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: