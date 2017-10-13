BRIEF-Aviva agrees to sell 49 percent stake in Taiwan jv

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* Has agreed to sell its entire 49 percent shareholding in its joint venture in Taiwan, First Aviva Life to joint venture partner First Financial Holding co. Ltd​

* Says ‍transaction has a negligible impact on Aviva’s IFRS net assets, solvency II capital position and IFRS operating profit

* Aviva said the business is not central to the group’s strategy to focus on markets where it can achieve scale and profitability or have a distinct competitive advantage ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Clara Denina)