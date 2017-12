Nov 30 (Reuters) - Aviva:

* CFO TOM STODDARD SAYS ~EXPECTS SOLVENCY CAPITAL RATIO TO RISE ABOVE 200 PERCENT OVER NEXT YEAR

* CFO TOM STODDARD SAYS ~ WILL RETURN AT LEAST 500 MILLION STG IN CAPITAL IN 2018 THROUGH LIABILITY MANAGEMENT, SHARE BUYBACK OR BOTH Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)