Feb 13 (Reuters) - AVIVA PLC:

* ‍AVIVA, HILLHOUSE CAPITAL GROUP AND TENCENT HOLDINGS COMPLETED TRANSACTION TO DEVELOP A DIGITAL INSURANCE JOINT VENTURE IN HONG KONG​

* JOINT VENTURE HAS BEEN APPROVED BY HONG KONG INSURANCE AUTHORITY AND EXPECTED TO START OPERATING UNDER NEW CORPORATE STRUCTURE DURING H1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)