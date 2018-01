Jan 15 (Reuters) - AVIVASA EMEKLILIK VE HAYAT AS:

* FY 2017 LIFE AND NON LIFE PREMIUM AT TOTAL 471.5 MILLION LIRA

* FY 2017 LIFE PREMIUM AT 402.7 MILLION LIRA; NON-LIFE PREMIUM AT 68.8 MLN LIRA