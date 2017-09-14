FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avnel Gold receives order sanctioning scheme of arrangement
September 14, 2017 / 11:09 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Avnel Gold receives order sanctioning scheme of arrangement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Avnel Gold Mining Ltd

* Avnel Gold receives order sanctioning scheme of arrangement

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - ‍ is intended that trading in Avnel shares on Toronto Stock Exchange will be halted at close of trading on September 15, 2017​

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - ‍it is anticipated that Avnel will be delisted from TSX at close of trading on September 18, 2017​

* Avnel Gold Mining - ‍scheme will become effective upon court order being filed with guernsey registry, which is expected to take place on Sept 18, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

