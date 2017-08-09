FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Avnet Inc Q4 sales $4.6 billion
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 9, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Avnet Inc Q4 sales $4.6 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Avnet Inc

* Avnet reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.49 billion

* Sees Q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.67 to $0.77

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $4.15 billion to $4.45 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.