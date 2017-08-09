FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avnet Inc Q4 sales $4.6 billion
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 9, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Avnet Inc Q4 sales $4.6 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Avnet Inc

* Avnet reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.49 billion

* Sees Q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.67 to $0.77

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $4.15 billion to $4.45 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.