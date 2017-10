Sept 25 (Reuters) - AVOCET MINING PLC:

* ‍DISCUSSIONS WITH FINANCIAL AND TRADE CREDITORS OF SMB CONTINUE WITH A VIEW TO REACH AGREEMENT ON A CONSENSUAL RESTRUCTURING OF SMB‘S BALANCE SHEET​

* ‍IT IS UNCLEAR WHETHER AGREEMENT ON A RESTRUCTURING OF BALANCE SHEET CAN BE REACHED BEFORE SMB HAS EXHAUSTED ALL AVAILABLE SOURCES OF FINANCING​