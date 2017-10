Sept 14 (Reuters) - ‍Avolon Holdings Limited:

* Says pricing of private offering by unit of $300 million of 3.625% senior notes due 2021 at par

* Announces pricing of us$1.25 billion senior notes offering

* Says ‍pricing of private offering by unit of us$950 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500% senior notes due 2023 at par​​ Source text for Eikon: