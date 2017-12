Dec 7 (Reuters) - Avtovaz:

* SAYS SELLS IN NOV. 29,163 LADA CARS IN RUSSIA, UP 14.3% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* SAYS SELLS IN JAN-NOV 279,008 LADA CARS IN RUSSIA, UP 16.9% VERSUS YEAR AGO Source text - bit.ly/2k3IcnD

