Feb 15 (Reuters) - AWILCO DRILLING PLC:

* Q4 CONTRACT REVENUE OF USD 33.9 MILLION (USD 32.4 MILLION IN Q3)

* Q4 EBITDA LOSS OF USD 20.5 MILLION (USD 20.9 MILLION PROFIT IN Q3)

* BOARD APPROVED A DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PAYABLE IN Q1 2018 OF USD 0.20 PER SHARE