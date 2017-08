June 22 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL)

* AXACTOR HAS ACQUIRED ITS FIRST SECURED PORTFOLIO IN SPAIN

* PORTFOLIO IS BEING SOLD BY A LARGE FINANCIAL INSTITUTION AND CONTAINS ROUGHLY 600 ASSETS WITH AN APPRAISAL VALUE OF AROUND EUR 50M

* THIS TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED FROM EXISTING CASH AND CREDIT LINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)