Dec 22 (Reuters) - Axactor Ab (Publ):

* AXACTOR GROUP ACQUIRES THREE FURTHER PORTFOLIOS IN ITALY

* ‍AXACTOR ITALY HAS ACQUIRED TWO MIXED PORTFOLIOS AND A SMALL LEASING PORTFOLIO IN ITALY​

* INVESTMENTS WILL BE FINANCED BY AXACTOR ITALY‘S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

* ‍THESE PORTFOLIOS COMBINED HAVE AN OUTSTANDING BALANCE OF JUST OVER EUR 80M ACROSS APPROXIMATELY 750 CASES, WITH 20% RELATING TO CASES WHICH ARE SECURED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)