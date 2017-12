Dec 18 (Reuters) - Axactor Ab (Publ):

* AXACTOR ENTERS A FORWARD FLOW AGREEMENT FOR UNSECURED NON-PERFORMING LOAN

* ‍WILL ACQUIRE FRESH UNSECURED CONSUMER LENDING CLAIMS, ON A MONTHLY BASIS, FROM INSTABANK​

* ANNUAL VOLUME IS EXPECTED TO BE OVER EUR 7 MILLION

* ‍THIS ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH AXACTOR'S EXISTING CASH AND CREDIT FACILITIES.​