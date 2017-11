BRIEF-Axactor enters into a binding agreement for aquisition

Nov 15 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL):

* AXACTOR ENTERS INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF A 75%

* ‍TO TAKE A MAJORITY POSITION IN TWO SPANISH SPVS, CONTAINING MORE THAN 4,060 REO ASSETS

* ‍INVESTMENT WILL BE MADE THROUGH A LUXEMBURG HOLDING COMPANY IN PROCESS OF BEING ESTABLISHED, WHICH WILL BE CONTROLLED BY AXACTOR​

* ‍SECURED PORTFOLIOS/REO HAVE SIGNIFICANTLY SHORTER PAYBACK PERIODS THAN UNSECURED PORTFOLIOS​

* ‍SHORT PAYBACK IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON AXACTOR‘S EBITDA IN 2018 AND 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)