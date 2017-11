BRIEF-Axactor: John Fredriksen's Geveran ups stake to 11.47 pct

Nov 23 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL):

* ‍GEVERAN TRADING CO. LIMITED (“GEVERAN”), A COMPANY INDIRECTLY CONTROLLED BY TRUSTS ESTABLISHED BY MR. JOHN FREDRIKSEN FOR BENEFIT OF HIS IMMEDIATE FAMILY, HAS ON 23 NOVEMBER 2017 ACQUIRED 22,902,500 SHARES IN AXACTOR AB (PUBL) (“AXACTOR”) AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF NOK 2.65 PER SHARE. FOLLOWING ACQUISITION, GEVERAN WILL OWN 173,902,500​

* ‍GEVERAN WILL OWN 173,902,500 SHARES IN AXACTOR WHICH WILL CONSTITUTE 11.47% PERCENT OF SHARES AND VOTES IN AXACTOR.​

