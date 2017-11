Nov 14 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL):

* AXACTOR ENTERS A NEW FORWARD FLOW AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE UNSECURED NON

* ‍TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIOS ON A MONTHLY BASIS FROM AN INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTION​

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED BY AXACTOR‘S AVAILABLE CASH AND OUR EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES​

* ‍PORTFOLIOS CONTAIN FRESHLY TERMINATED B2C CASES WITH AN ANNUAL BALANCE OF AROUND EUR 2 MILL.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)