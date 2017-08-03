FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems qtrly loss per share $0.09
August 3, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems qtrly loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:

* Axalta releases second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion

* Qtrly loss per share $0.09

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - ‍net sales of $1,088.5 million for Q2 of 2017 increased 2.3%, including 1.5% in unfavorable foreign currency translation impact​

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd sees ‍full year 2017 net sales growth of 7-8%​

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd sees ‍full year 2017 capital expenditures of about $130 million​

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd sees ‍full year 2017 free cash flow of $440 million - $480 million​

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - ‍Axalta identified and corrected errors that affected previously-issued consolidated financial statements​

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - ‍corrections did not have a material impact on 2017 condensed consolidated financial statements​

* Axalta - identified, corrected errors as part of efforts to analyze impact of 2018 U.S. GAAP accounting adoption of new revenue recognition standard​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

