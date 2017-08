July 19 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd-

* Axalta Coating Systems makes binding offer to acquire European and Chinese operations of Wire Enamel Manufacturer IVA

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - ‍financial terms were not disclosed​

* Says ‍transaction includes IVA manufacturing sites in Meyzieu, France and Changzhou, China​