FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems to acquire Plascoat Systems Limited
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 14, 2017 / 11:18 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems to acquire Plascoat Systems Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta Coating Systems to acquire Plascoat Systems Limited

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed​​

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - ‍as part of transaction, co to acquire both Plascoat manufacturing facilities in Farnham, England, Zuidland, Netherlands​

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - ‍has acquired Plascoat Systems Limited, from its parent company International Process Technologies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.