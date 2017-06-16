FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems, unit incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
June 16, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems, unit incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:

* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million

* Axalta Coating - additional term loans were incurred pursuant to terms of amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of Feb 1, 2013

* Axalta Coating Systems- term loans in amount equal to $1,550 million incurred to refinance borrowers' about $1,541 million of existing U.S. Dollar term loans

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - new term loans mature in June 2024 Source text: (bit.ly/2sBBD2j) Further company coverage:

