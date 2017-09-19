FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axar Acquisition Corp announces redemption of public shares and subsequent dissolution
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 19, 2017 / 8:54 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Axar Acquisition Corp announces redemption of public shares and subsequent dissolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Axar Acquisition Corp

* Axar Acquisition Corp announces redemption of public shares and subsequent dissolution

* Axar Acquisition Corp - ‍Per-share redemption price for public shares will be approximately $10.14​

* Axar Acquisition Corp - ‍Will redeem all of its outstanding shares of common stock that were included in units issued in its initial public offering​

* Axar Acquisition Corp - ‍Public shares will cease trading as of open of business on September 28, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

