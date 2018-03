March 9 (Reuters) - Axar Capital Management:

* AXAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 17.5 PERCENT STAKE IN STONEMOR PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 9 - SEC FILING

* AXAR CAPITAL - INTEND TO PURSUE TALKS WITH STONEMOR REGARDING CONVERTING CO’S STRUCTURE FROM MASTER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP INTO A SUBCHAPTER C CORP

* AXAR CAPITAL - CONVERSION OF STONEMOR INTO SUBCHAPTER C WOULD IMPROVE CO'S OPPORTUNITIES FOR CAPITAL RAISING AND OTHER STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2FuKxlf)