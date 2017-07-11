FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axcelis announces successful closure of 'Purion H' evaluation
July 11, 2017 / 12:13 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Axcelis announces successful closure of 'Purion H' evaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Axcelis Technologies Inc:

* Axcelis announces successful closure of 'Purion H' evaluation and follow on orders for purion products from multiple memory chipmakers

* Axcelis Technologies Inc - expect second half revenues to be similar to first half, resulting in total 2017 revenues of between $360 million and $380 million

* Axcelis Technologies Inc - reiterating Q2 2017 revenue guidance of approximately $100 million

* Axcelis Technologies Inc - expect Q2 2017 earnings per share to be at high end of range of $0.30-$0.35

* Axcelis Technologies-received multiple follow on orders for Purion H high current and Purion XE high energy systems from several memory chip manufacturers

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $100.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

