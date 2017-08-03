FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
BRIEF-Axcelis Q2 earnings per share $0.42
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
August 3, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Axcelis Q2 earnings per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Axcelis Technologies Inc

* Axcelis announces financial results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 revenue $102.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $95 million

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.27 to $0.31

* Axcelis Technologies Inc says ‍gross margin in Q3 is expected to be approximately 38%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

