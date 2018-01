Jan 10 (Reuters) - Axelero Spa:

* ‍ISSUE OF BOND LOAN CUM WARRANTS AND DETERMINATION OF WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE​

* ‍EXERCISE PRICE OF WARRANTS RATIFIED ON DEC 29 BY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING, WAS DETERMINED ON DATE HEREOF AT MARKET CLOSING AND IS 3.56 EUROS​