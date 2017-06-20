FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Axiata Edotco pakistan to acquire Tower company in Pakistan
June 20, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Axiata Edotco pakistan to acquire Tower company in Pakistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd

* Edotco pakistan (private) enters agreement for subscription, sale and purchase of shares with Tower Share (Private) And Tanzanite Tower Private

* Deal for a total cash consideration of usd90.0 million

* Agreement for subscription of 899,900 ordinary shares of Rs.10 each in TTPL and acquisition from TS PK of entire issued share capital of TTPL

* Proposed acquisition of ttpl is not expected to have a material impact to the eps of axiata for financial year ending 31 December 2017 Source (bit.ly/2rLSEqQ) Further company coverage:

