BRIEF-Axiata Group Bhd qtrly profit attributable ‍238.5 mln rgt

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd:

* Qtrly profit attributable ‍238.5 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue ‍6.20 billion rgt

* Year ago qtrly revenue 5.46 billion rgt, year ago qtrly net profit 256.6 million rgt

* Expects group’s performance for financial period ending 31 Dec 2017 to be in line with headline KPIs

* Group will continue to face challenges and remains cautious in executing its business strategies

* “Cautiously optimistic on our fourth quarter performance given the recent surge in competitive activities in Indonesia and Cambodia”

* "Remain very concerned with the Indian market"