Feb 22 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ‍24.7 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE 6.26 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 309.5 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 5.79 BILLION RGT

* PROPOSED FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 8.5 SEN PER SHARE‍​

* "COMPLETION OF EDOTCO'S PROPOSED ACQUISITION IN PAKISTAN WILL SEE MATERIAL IMPACT WITH AN IMMEDIATE PROFIT ACCRETION"