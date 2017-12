Dec 11 (Reuters) - Axion Ventures Inc:

* AXION VENTURES PROVIDES UPDATE ON RISING FIRE

* AXION VENTURES - PC-ONLINE GAME ‘RISING FIRE’ TO ENTER SECOND CLOSED BETA TEST WITH TENCENT HOLDINGS ON DEC. 21

* AXION VENTURES - PROJECT COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF 'RISING FIRE' IN CHINA IN Q2 2018