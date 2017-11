Axis Auto Finance Inc:

* AXIS REPORTS RECORD PROFITABILITY FOR Q1 OF FY2018

* AXIS AUTO FINANCE INC - QTRLY ‍​EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.001

* AXIS AUTO FINANCE INC - ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR QUARTER WERE $0.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $0.2 MILLION IN 2016​

* AXIS AUTO FINANCE INC QTRLY ‍REVENUES OF $2.2 MILLION, UP 47 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: