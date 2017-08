Aug 8 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd:

* Revised interest rate downward on savings account balance by 50 bps to 3.50 percent per annum on balance of up to 5 million rupees

* Says will continue to offer 4.00 per cent interest per annum on savings account balance of INR 5 million and above

* Says new interest rates will be effective from 8th August, 2017