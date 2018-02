Feb 15 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd:

* SAYS BANK, THROUGH OVERSEAS BRANCHES, UNDERTAKES TRANSACTIONS AGAINST LETTERS OF UNDERTAKINGS ISSUED BY OTHER BANKS

* SAYS BANK HAS UNDERTAKEN SUCH TRANSACTIONS WITH PNB AGAINST AUTHENTICATED SWIFT LOUS

* SAYS HAS 'SOLD DOWN ALL OF THE REFERRED TRANSACTIONS'