March 6 (Reuters) - India’s Axis Bank says:

* SFIO SOUGHT INFORMATION ON ACCOUNTS OF NIRAV MODI AND GITANJALI GROUP OF COS

* EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI AND GITANJALI ENTITIES ABOUT 2 BILLION RUPEES

* CONTINUES TO OFFER INFORMATION TO AUTHORITIES ON NIRAV MODI AND GITANJALI COS Further company coverage: (Mumbai Newsroom)