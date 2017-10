BRIEF-Axis Bank Sept-qtr profit rises about 36 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd

* Sept quarter net NPA 3.12 percent versus 2.30 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter net profit 4.32 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.19 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter interest earned 112.35 billion rupees versus 111.59 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter provisions 31.40 billion rupees versus 36.23 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter gross NPA 5.90 percent versus 5.03 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter domestic NIM 3.71 percent

* Sept quarter global NIM 3.45 percent

* Says contribution of watch list to slippages has decreased in recent quarters‍​

* Says slippages are predominantly from the ‘bb and below’ pool

* Says Q2 watchlist outstanding at 60.52 billion rupees‍​