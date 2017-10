BRIEF-Axis Capital acquires shares of Novae Group PLC

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

* Axis Capital acquires the shares of Novae Group PLC

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - deal for ‍of 715 pence per share​

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - transaction has received regulatory approval from prudential regulation authority, financial conduct authority

* Axis Capital Holdings - ‍expects to secure management control of Novae, and to begin integration of combined businesses, no later than October 18, 2017​